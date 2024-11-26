﻿
Fire breaks out during rocket test at Japan's space center

  11:14 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
A fire broke out on Tuesday during a combustion test of the solid-fuel small rocket Epsilon S at Japan's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 8:30am local time during a combustion test of the second stage of the Epsilon S. The test was planned to last approximately 120 seconds, but a fire broke out at the test site, prompting firefighting efforts, national broadcaster NHK cited information from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

No injuries have been reported, according to local police and fire authorities.

The Epsilon S is one of Japan's main rockets currently under development by JAXA. Tuesday's test followed a similar combustion test in Akita Prefecture in July 2023, which ended in an explosion caused by a damaged pressure vessel.

After identifying the cause as a melted ignition component damaging insulation material, JAXA implemented countermeasures for the Tanegashima trial. The agency is now assessing the circumstances leading to the latest fire.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
