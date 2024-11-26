﻿
News / World

28 survivors, including 2 Chinese, rescued after safari boat sinks off Egypt

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
A total of 28 survivors, including two Chinese tourists, have been rescued from a boat sinking incident in the Red Sea, Egyptian and Chinese authorities said on Monday.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
28 survivors, including 2 Chinese, rescued after safari boat sinks off Egypt
Reuters

A general view of Hurghada Hospital near the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada after a tourist boat sank off Red Sea coast, Egypt, on November 25, 2024.

A total of 28 survivors, including two Chinese tourists, have been rescued from a boat sinking incident in the Red Sea, Egyptian and Chinese authorities said on Monday.

The Egyptian Red Sea Province announced on its official Facebook page earlier in the day that a safari boat carrying 45 people sank off the northern area of Marsa Alam city in the Red Sea.

Amr Hanafy, governor of the Red Sea Province, told Xinhua that 28 survivors have been located and transported by air for medical care.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said in a statement that it had immediately activated its consular protection emergency response mechanism after the incident. It also verified details through the Egyptian ministries of defense and interior, among other channels.

According to the embassy, two Chinese tourists were rescued by other vessels passing through the area where the incident occurred. The embassy has contacted the two tourists, who are reported to be in good health.

The embassy further stated that it has urged Egyptian authorities to provide the rescued tourists with proper assistance and accommodation.

Egyptian authorities reported that the boat, named Sea Story, departed from Port Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday with 31 tourists and 14 crew members. It was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina on Friday.

The Red Sea Province's control center received a distress signal from a crew member at approximately 5:30am local time (3:30am GMT).

Hanafy confirmed that "intensive efforts are underway to search for the missing, in coordination with the armed and naval forces."

He added that the frigate El-Fateh and aircraft are continuing search operations in the area.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Facebook
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     