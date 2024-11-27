Xi says China always supports just cause of Palestinian people
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.
In a congratulatory message to a UN meeting marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xi also noted that China has always supported all Palestinian factions to strengthen unity and achieve internal reconciliation.
