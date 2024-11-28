﻿
3 dead, 1 injured in Tesla Cybertruck crash in US California

Three passengers of a Tesla Cybertruck were killed and another was injured in a collision early Wednesday in Piedmont, the US state of California, police said.
Piedmont police responding to the scene found a Cybertruck fully engulfed in flames.

Police said they attempted to extinguish the fire but failed due to the intensity of the flames.

Of the four people inside the truck, three died at the scene and the fourth was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said, adding an investigation into the crash is underway.

A spokesperson for the Alameda County Coroner's Office said Wednesday that it could take weeks to identify the victims, as they were "not identifiable."

