Death toll in eastern Uganda mudslide rises to 20

The death toll in the Wednesday night mudslide that hit several villages in the eastern Ugandan district of Bulambuli has risen to 20, a police spokesperson said Friday.

Rogers Taitika, a spokesperson of Elgon region police, told Xinhua over the telephone that a total of 20 dead bodies have been retrieved from the scene.

Taitika said more than 100 people are still believed to be missing after the calamity, which was triggered by torrential rains and buried over 40 houses and partially damaged others.

He said 21 people were rescued and are now undergoing treatment. "We are continuing with the operations. We have several teams on the ground to help with the operations," he said.

Landslides and mudslides have become frequent in Uganda during seasons of heavy rainfall.

In August, more than 30 people lost their lives in a landslide at a garbage dump site in central Uganda, following days of torrential rain. Earlier in May, landslides in the western district of Kasese killed eight people.

Source: Xinhua
