Israel warns residents of 63 Lebanese villages not to return home

Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0
The Israel Defense Forces on Friday warned residents of 63 villages in southern Lebanon not to return to their homes until further notice.
Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2024-11-29

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday warned residents of 63 villages in southern Lebanon not to return to their homes until further notice.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on social media platform X a map indicating the restricted area in southern Lebanon along the Israeli border, where these villages are located, warning that anyone entering this area would be exposed to danger.

The restricted area, roughly 120 km long and 3 km wide, extends from Naqoura in the west to Shebaa in the east.

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua that the Lebanese army had worked to erect barriers at intersections and entrances of these villages to prevent residents from entering.

Meanwhile, the sources reported Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in several towns and villages, while Lebanon's official National News Agency said an Israeli bulldozer was working in the eastern sector of the border area in southern Lebanon for military purposes.

Also on Friday, the IDF released figures on the nearly 14-month conflict with Hezbollah, which ended Wednesday as the ceasefire deal took effect.

According to IDF's report, 14 Hezbollah leaders and more than 2,500 militants, including 140 commanders, were killed, and 155,000 Hezbollah military items were confiscated, including missiles, drones, ammunition, communication devices, computers, electronic equipment, and documents.

It estimates that Hezbollah now possesses less than 30 percent of the drones it had before the war.

The IDF added that it had struck 12,500 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including 1,600 military command centers and 1,000 weapon storage facilities. Of these attacks, 360 were carried out in Beirut.

Israel's security cabinet on Tuesday night approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, starting early Wednesday. According to the ceasefire deal, the Lebanese army will take control of southern border areas over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw, and civilians will return home.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
