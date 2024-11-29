﻿
News / World

HIV infections, AIDS-related deaths surging in Western Pacific: WHO

Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0
HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths are on the rise in the Western Pacific region, reversing years of progress in the fight against the epidemic, WHO said Friday.
HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths are on the rise in the Western Pacific region, reversing years of progress in the fight against the epidemic.

New HIV infections have risen by 8 percent and AIDS-related deaths by 10 percent since 2019, highlighting critical gaps in prevention, testing, treatment and care services, particularly for key populations, according to the WHO regional office in Manila.

While 76 percent of people living with HIV in the region have access to life-saving antiretroviral therapy. "Experts agree that these disturbing trends show that much more needs to be done to stop the spread of HIV and prevent avoidable deaths," the UN health agency said in its media release.

The Western Pacific region faces significant challenges, with 2.3 million people living with HIV, 140,000 new infections and 53,000 deaths in 2023 alone, the WHO said.

"Every hour, 16 people are newly infected, and six people die from HIV-related causes in the Western Pacific region," it said.

"The rising HIV infections and deaths in the Western Pacific region are a wake-up call. We must urgently address the barriers that prevent people, especially those in key populations and their partners, from accessing prevention, treatment, and care," said Saia Ma'u Piukala, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
