Trump picks daughter's father-in-law as Middle East adviser

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday nominated Massad Boulos, his daughter's father-in-law, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump signs autographs as Massad Boulos listens during a visit to The Great Commoner on November 1, 2024, in Dearborn, Michigan.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday nominated Massad Boulos, his daughter's father-in-law, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Adviser to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs," Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social, adding another family relative to the foreign policy team of his incoming administration.

Father-in-law of Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, Boulos was described by the president-elect as "an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world," "an asset" to his 2024 presidential campaign, and "instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community."

Born in Lebanon into a family closely tied to Lebanese politics, Boulos moved to Texas as a teenager, where he attended the University of Houston and obtained a law degree.

After completing his education, Boulos returned to his family's business and took over as CEO of SCOA Nigeria, a billion-dollar conglomerate specializing in the distribution of motor vehicles and equipment across West Africa.

Boulos is the second Trump family relative to be offered a key role in the second Trump administration, following the nomination of Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as the next US ambassador to France on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua
