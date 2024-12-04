﻿
Demonstrators seen marching towards S. Korean presidential office

Xinhua
  23:45 UTC+8, 2024-12-04
South Korean demonstrators marched toward the presidential office in the capital city of Seoul on Wednesday night.
Reuters

People attend a candlelight vigil condemning South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declaration of martial law last night, which was reversed hours later, and to call for his resignation, in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024.

South Korean demonstrators marched toward the presidential office in the capital city of Seoul on Wednesday night as the political crisis ignited by President Yoon Suk-yeol's sudden declaration of martial law in the country dragged on.

The demonstrators were seen chanting slogans "Arrest Yoon Suk-yeol" and "Yoon must step down".

The march took place after the demonstrators staged a candlelight rally near Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, demanding that Yoon step down.

The organizers estimated that 10,000 people participated in the mass event, while the turnout figure given by the local police was around 2,000.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law late Tuesday and lifted the short-lived decree in the early hours of Wednesday following a vote by lawmakers at the National Assembly to reject it.

