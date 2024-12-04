﻿
News / World

S. Korea's martial law lifted at cabinet meeting

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0
South Korea's emergency martial law, declared by President Yoon Suk-yeol Tuesday night, was lifted early Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting after the parliament voted against it.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0
S. Korea's martial law lifted at cabinet meeting
Reuters

Lawmakers sit inside the hall at the National Assembly, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4, 2024.

South Korea's emergency martial law, declared by President Yoon Suk-yeol Tuesday night, was lifted early Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting after the parliament voted against it.

The motion to remove the martial law order was approved at an urgently convened Cabinet meeting, according to multiple media outlets.

Before the meeting, Yoon said in a televised address that martial law troops were withdrawn as the National Assembly demanded the lifting of martial law, vowing to lift the martial law at a Cabinet meeting to accept the parliamentary demand.

The president asked the National Assembly to stop paralyzing state affairs by trying to impeach government officials, slash the government's budget for next year and launch a special prosecutor's team for investigation into scandals involving the first lady.

Yoon declared the emergency martial law Tuesday night, marking the first martial law declaration since the country's military dictatorship ended in the late 1980s.

The National Assembly held a plenary session, passing a resolution to lift the martial law with 18 lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party and 172 lawmakers of opposition parties in attendance and voting in favor.

In accordance with the constitution, the president should lift a martial law when the 300-member parliament demands the lifting with a majority of lawmakers voting in favor.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     