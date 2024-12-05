S. Korean president accepts defense minister's resignation

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol accepted the resignation by Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, the presidential office said Thursday.

Kim allegedly proposed to Yoon declaring an emergency martial law, which was imposed Tuesday night but repealed early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it.

The outgoing defense minister said Wednesday that he expressed his resignation offer to the president in a bid to take all responsibilities for the emergency martial law, apologizing to people for causing concerns and confusion.

Yoon named Choi Byung-hyuk, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, to head the defense ministry as Kim's successor.