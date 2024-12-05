﻿
News / World

Syria's air defense shoots down 2 drones over Damascus

Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0
Gunshots and the sound of shelling were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday, particularly in the western Mazzeh neighborhood, according to Xinhua correspondents.
Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0
Syria's air defense shoots down 2 drones over Damascus
AFP

A Syrian Kurdish woman, fleeing from north of Aleppo, waits on a street with a child upon arriving in Tabqa, on the western outskirts of Raqa, on December 4, 2024.

Syria's air defense systems intercepted two hostile drones over the capital city of Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

"Our air defense units recently repelled hostile unmanned aircraft in the skies over Damascus and shot down two drones, without any human casualties or material losses," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement did not specify who was operating the drones or what their intended targets were. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Xinhua correspondents in Damascus heard sounds of gunfire and explosions, but the situation returned to normalcy shortly afterward.

The incident marks the latest in a series of aerial confrontations in Syrian airspace amid the country's ongoing conflict.

Syrian authorities have previously accused Israel of conducting airstrikes and drone attacks against targets within Syria, often aiming at Iranian-backed militias and Hezbollah positions.

The incident comes amid heightened tension as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant groups captured the city of Hama, Syria's fourth-largest city, on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     