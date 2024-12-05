﻿
French PM Barnier arrives at Elysee to submit resignation to Macron

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Thursday arrived at the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation.
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier removes his glasses after he delivered a speech during a debate on two motions of no-confidence against the French government, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 4, 2024.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Thursday arrived at the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation and that of his government to President Emmanuel Macron after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament the day earlier.

Barnier's convoy pulled into the Elysee just after 0900 GMT for the formality, an AFP correspondent said, with the outgoing premier constitutionally obliged to offer to step down after losing the no-confidence vote.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
