S. Korean police launch investigation into President Yoon's treason charge

South Korea's police on Thursday launched an investigation into a case of President Yoon Suk-yeol's treason charge, according to multiple media outlets.

The minor left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party and a group of activists filed complaints against Yoon for the rebellion and other charges Wednesday.

The National Office of Investigation (NOI) was quoted as saying that the two complaints were merged and assigned to the national security investigation team.

Woo Jong-soo, the NOI head, told lawmakers that the police would rapidly deal with the case in accordance with laws and procedures, expressing his willingness to look into it.