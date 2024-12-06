S. Korea's opposition party advances vote on Yoon's impeachment motion by 2 hours

South Korea's main liberal opposition Democratic Party decided to advance the time of the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol by two hours, multiple media outlets said Friday.

Park Sung-joon, deputy floor leader of the Democratic Party, told reporters that the party planned to hold a plenary session and vote at 5pm local time on Saturday, two hours earlier than previously scheduled.

Park said the party considered a situation in which the ruling People Power Party may implement a delaying tactic, but he noted that it could urgently hold the plenary session if the situation changes.

The motion to impeach President Yoon was reported to the National Assembly early Thursday. It should be approved by at least 200 out of 300 lawmakers of the unicameral parliament.

To pass the motion, the opposition party needs support from eight of 108 People Power Party legislators.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it.