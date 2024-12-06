S. Korea's defense ministry suspends duty of commanders involved in martial law declaration

South Korea's defense ministry said on Friday that it suspended the duty of three military commanders involved in the martial law declaration, made by President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier this week.

Chiefs of the capital defense command, the army special warfare command, and the counterintelligence command were suspended and transferred to other units.

It came amid the lingering worry about another martial law declaration in the opposition bloc.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it. The revocation was approved at a Cabinet meeting.