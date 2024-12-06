﻿
News / World

Russian FM warns of nuclear escalation risks in Ukraine: media

Xinhua
  15:28 UTC+8, 2024-12-06       0
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of nuclear escalation risks in Ukraine, reaffirming that Russia remains open to dialogue.
Xinhua
  15:28 UTC+8, 2024-12-06       0

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of nuclear escalation risks in Ukraine, reaffirming that Russia remains open to dialogue.

In an interview video released Friday by American reporter Tucker Carlson on social media platform X, Lavrov discussed Russia-U.S. relations, the Ukraine crisis, and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Lavrov expressed grave concerns over certain rhetoric by some officials in the Pentagon and NATO about potential limited nuclear strikes on Russia without getting U.S. territories involved in nuclear conflicts, emphasizing that any such actions could spiral into uncontrollable escalation.

The foreign minister said "Russia's military doctrine says that the most important thing is to avoid a nuclear war," and referred to the Joint Statement of the leaders of the five Nuclear-Weapon States in January 2022, which stated that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

He reiterated Russia's long-standing opposition to NATO's eastward expansion, blaming the West for ignoring Russia's security concerns.

Lavrov urged U.S. policymakers to abandon the so-called "rules-based order" that prioritizes U.S. dominance over multilateralism.

Russia remains open to dialogue under equitable terms, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     