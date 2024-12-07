Majority of S. Korea's ruling party lawmakers boycott vote on Yoon's impeachment motion

A majority of South Korea's ruling People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote on President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment motion, TV footage showed Saturday.

The majority of legislators left the plenary session right after casting secret ballots on the bill to investigate scandals involving the first lady.

Some of the governing party members were shown sitting in the parliamentary hall, indicating their willingness to vote for the motion to remove Yoon from office.

After Yoon's declaration of an emergency martial law earlier this week, the opposition parties submitted the motion.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it.