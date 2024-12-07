S. Korea's parliament expected to vote down Yoon's impeachment motion
South Korea's parliament is set to reject President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment motion due to a quorum failure, as ruling party lawmakers refuse to vote.
South Korea's parliament is expected to vote down President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment motion on lack of quorum, caused by the refusal of the ruling People Power Party lawmakers to cast ballots, TV footage showed Saturday.
