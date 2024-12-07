﻿
News / World

Dutch leaders express shock at building explosion in The Hague

Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-12-07       0
Dutch leaders expressed their shock on Saturday after a huge apartment building explosion in The Hague, which left at least four people injured.
Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-12-07       0
Dutch leaders express shock at building explosion in The Hague
AFP

Firemen work to douse a fire at a partially collapsed residential building, in The Hague on December 7, 2024.

Dutch leaders expressed their shock on Saturday after a huge apartment building explosion in The Hague, which left at least four people injured.

"Shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague," Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on social platform X.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima also reacted to X, saying, "We sympathize with all those who have been personally affected or who fear for the fate of their loved ones."

The apartment building in The Hague partially collapsed on Saturday morning following a powerful explosion, leaving at least four people injured. The victims, including a child, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency services, including a specialized Urban Search and Rescue team, are continuing rescue and search operations, as officials warned that the number of victims could rise to around 20.

The incident occurred on Tarwekamp Street in the northeastern Mariahoeve district of The Hague. Images from the scene show that the facade of several apartments has been swept away.

The apartment building houses shops on the ground floor and two residential floors above. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Police reported that a car was seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion. Authorities are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle to come forward.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     