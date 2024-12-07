Dutch leaders express shock at building explosion in The Hague

Dutch leaders expressed their shock on Saturday after a huge apartment building explosion in The Hague, which left at least four people injured.

"Shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague," Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on social platform X.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima also reacted to X, saying, "We sympathize with all those who have been personally affected or who fear for the fate of their loved ones."

The apartment building in The Hague partially collapsed on Saturday morning following a powerful explosion, leaving at least four people injured. The victims, including a child, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency services, including a specialized Urban Search and Rescue team, are continuing rescue and search operations, as officials warned that the number of victims could rise to around 20.

The incident occurred on Tarwekamp Street in the northeastern Mariahoeve district of The Hague. Images from the scene show that the facade of several apartments has been swept away.

The apartment building houses shops on the ground floor and two residential floors above. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Police reported that a car was seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion. Authorities are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle to come forward.