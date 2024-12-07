﻿
S. Korean president to let ruling party decide on his term

  11:01 UTC+8, 2024-12-07
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday that he will let the ruling People Power Party decide on his term, indicating his willingness to accept the shortened presidential tenure.

Yoon said in a televised address that he will let the governing party decide on ways to stabilize the political situation, including the remainder of his presidential term, noting that the party and the government will take responsibility together for state affairs.

The embattled president said he was very sorry and sincerely apologized to people who were very surprised by the martial law declaration, noting that he will not avoid his legal and political responsibility for it.

Yoon stressed that there will be no other martial law declaration, bowing his head in front of cameras.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party and five other minor parties submitted a motion to impeach Yoon on Wednesday, planning to vote on it Saturday afternoon.

Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, told reporters that President Yoon's early resignation is inevitable, saying it is impossible for the president to perform his duty normally under the current circumstances.

Han noted that he will try to prevent people from suffering by closely discussing people's livelihoods and significant issues with the prime minister.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, said he was very disappointed at Yoon's address that never measured up to people's minds and further boosted people's sense of betrayal and anger.

Lee emphasized that there will be no other way to stabilize the turbulence other than an immediate resignation or an impeachment of the president, vowing his best efforts to let Yoon step down or be impeached.

Source: Xinhua
