S. Korea's ruling party to vote down president Yoon's impeachment motion

South Korea's ruling People Power Party decided to vote down President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment motion set to be voted on Saturday afternoon, according to multiple media outlets.

After Yoon's declaration of an emergency martial law earlier this week, the opposition parties submitted the motion to remove Yoon from office scheduled to be voted at 5:00 p.m. local time (0800 GMT).

Before voting on it, lawmakers were slated to cast ballots on the bill to investigate scandals involving the first lady.

The embattled president has struggled with the scandals involving his wife, including stock price manipulation and election interference allegations.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it.