﻿
News / World

Opposition claims rebel fighters entered Syrian capital

Xinhua
  12:35 UTC+8, 2024-12-08       0
Opposition activists said the rebel fighters have entered the Syrian capital of Damascus at dawn Sunday.
Xinhua
  12:35 UTC+8, 2024-12-08       0
Opposition claims rebel fighters entered Syrian capital
AFP

This image grab from a UGC video posted on December 7, 2024, shows Syrian protesters toppling a statue of late president Hafez al-Assad in Jaramana, in the southern Damascus suburbs.

Opposition activists said the rebel fighters entered the Syrian capital of Damascus at dawn Sunday, according to the Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The monitor said hundreds of government soldiers were ordered to withdraw from Damascus International Airport, and were seen removing their military uniforms and donning civilian clothing.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Syrian President Bashar Assad has left the country, citing rebel forces. The Syrian presidency said Saturday Assad was still performing his constitutional duties in the capital.

Xinhua reporters in Damascus witnessed intense gunshots reverberating through the streets with heavy traffic caused by cars departing the capital.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Jalali said in a speech published on Facebook shortly after the rebels' claim of entering Damascus that he was ready to "cooperate" with any leadership chosen by the people and urged citizens against vandalizing public facilities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Facebook
Oppo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     