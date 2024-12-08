﻿
S. Korean President Yoon will not take part in state affairs before departure: ruling party leader

The ruling party leader of South Korea Han Dong-hoon Sunday announced an intention to seek an orderly and early end to President Yoon Suk-yeol's term.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) and ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong Hoon release a joint public statement after the impeachment vote against the president failed, at the party's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on December 8, 2024.

South Korean ruling party leader said Sunday that President Yoon Suk-yeol would not be involved in the country's internal and foreign affairs before he steps down, the latest sign of convergence of views within the party toward the political fate of the embattled president.

The People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon made the remarks in a joint statement after a talk with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Han affirmed that the ruling party will seek an orderly and early end to Yoon's presidential term.

Yoon vowed in a live televised address to the nation a day earlier that he would leave all decisions, including his presidential term, to the People Power Party in order to stabilize the political situation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
