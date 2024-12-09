Tonga's PM resigns ahead of no-confidence motion

Tongan King Tupou VI has officially accepted the resignation of Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni as prime minister, a statement on the parliament's Facebook page said.

The resignation came Monday morning as the parliament was preparing to debate a motion for a vote of no confidence.

In an address to the parliament, Hu'akavameiliku confirmed that he would step down from his position effective immediately, although he would continue to serve as a member of parliament.

According to the Tongan Constitution, members of the Legislative Assembly will be given 14 days to decide on nominations for a new prime minister.

The parliament will reconvene on December 24 to proceed with the next steps in the process, the statement said.