S. Korean police mull travel ban on President Yoon

Xinhua
  11:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-09       0
South Korean police are mulling a travel ban on President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported Monday.
Xinhua
  11:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-09

South Korean police are mulling a travel ban on President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported Monday.

Police also did not rule out questioning President Yoon over treason charges related to his short-lived declaration of martial law last week, Woo Jong-soo, a senior police official, told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the main opposition Democratic Party submitted bills to investigate charges of Yoon's alleged insurrection and scandal involving his wife.

The Democratic Party proposed to appoint special counsels to investigate Yoon's botched martial law declaration and his wife Kim Keon-hee in connection with various allegations.

Meanwhile, the defense ministry said Monday that control of the country's military forces currently lies with President Yoon, according to another Yonhap report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
