Assad and his family arrive in Moscow: report
08:40 UTC+8, 2024-12-09 0
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow, Russia's state-run RIA news agency reported Sunday, citing a source from the Kremlin.
The source said that Russia had granted asylum to them out of humanitarian considerations.
Russia supports a political solution to the Syrian crisis and regards it necessary to resume negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, said the report.
