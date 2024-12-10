﻿
Netanyahu to testify in corruption trial

Xinhua
  11:19 UTC+8, 2024-12-10
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify Tuesday for the first time in his trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges.
Xinhua
  11:19 UTC+8, 2024-12-10       0
Netanyahu to testify in corruption trial
Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on December 9, 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify Tuesday for the first time in his trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges.

His testimony will begin in an underground room in the Tel Aviv District Court after being moved from Jerusalem for security considerations. He will then testify three times a week for the following two weeks at least, local media reported.

The trial marks the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has been charged with a crime.

The court partially accepted Netanyahu's legal team's request on November 24 for a 15-day postponement for the start of his testimony but rejected the latest call for postponement by 12 ministers in Netanyahu's Cabinet.

Netanyahu's domestic trial is further complicated by the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants issued in November against him and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for "crimes against humanity and war crimes" between at least October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024.

The trial, which began in early 2020, involves three separate cases in which Netanyahu is accused of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has denied any wrongdoing, calling the trial a politically-motivated "witch hunt."

After more than a two-month pause due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Netanyahu's trial resumed in early December 2023.

If convicted, Netanyahu is expected to face severe penalties, including imprisonment, which would make him the first incumbent Israeli prime minister sentenced for criminal offenses.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
