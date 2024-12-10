﻿
News / World

China announces visa restrictions on US personnel over interference in Hong Kong affairs

Xinhua
  20:58 UTC+8, 2024-12-10       0
China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US personnel over interference in Hong Kong affairs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:58 UTC+8, 2024-12-10       0

China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US personnel over interference in Hong Kong affairs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the announcement at a regular press briefing in response to the recent US announcement to impose visa restrictions on officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

"We have already expressed our firm stance over US moves," said Mao, adding that by abusing visa restrictions on Chinese officials under the pretext of Hong Kong-related issues, the United States has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated the principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Law on Foreign Relations of the People's Republic of China and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US personnel who act maliciously in regard to Hong Kong-related issues, Mao said.

The spokesperson emphasized that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs.

"We urge the United States to genuinely respect China's sovereignty, respect the rule of law in Hong Kong, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any manner," said Mao.

China is determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, committed to implementing the "one country, two systems" policy, and remains unwavering in opposing any external forces interfering in Hong Kong affairs, Mao noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     