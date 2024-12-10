S. Korean parliament passes resolution on immediate arrest of President Yoon
15:37 UTC+8, 2024-12-10 0
South Korea's National Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday calling for the immediate arrest of President Yoon Suk-yeol and seven other officials over last week's botched martial law declaration.
According to law, a National Assembly resolution, like a bill, is subject to the process of proposal, review by the jurisdiction committee and deliberation by the plenary session, but it will not have legal effect.
