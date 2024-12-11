﻿
Syrian transitional gov't talks with ousted officials to transfer power

Syrian ministers from the newly formed transitional government met with members of the ousted Bashar al-Assad's administration on Tuesday.
Syrian caretaker Prime Minister Mohamed al-Bashir attends a meeting with the transitional cabinet, after Syrian rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syria, on December 10, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a video.

Syrian ministers from the newly formed transitional government met with members of the ousted Bashar al-Assad's administration on Tuesday to organize the transfer of state institutions and ensure the continuity of public services, according to the Syrian national TV.

Mohammad al-Bashir, the prime minister overseeing the transitional government, said his Cabinet, composed of ministers from the transitional government, has been tasked by the general leadership to manage Syria's affairs until March 2025, during which the transitional government aims to assume control of ministries, reintroduce employees to their posts, and restore essential services across the country.

"Our responsibility is to maintain security, protect the integrity of institutions, and prevent the fragmentation of the state," al-Bashir told reporters. "We want to ensure that Syrians receive the services they deserve during this interim phase until a new government is formed that meets the aspirations of Syrian society."

Al-Bashir underscored the need for cooperation from outgoing ministers, particularly in handing over files and responsibilities.

"We hope the ministers from the deposed regime will assist their successors," he said, emphasizing that a smooth transition is crucial to delivering uninterrupted public services to the Syrian people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
