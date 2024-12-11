﻿
News / World

S. Korea's police, CIO, military to jointly investigate Yoon's martial law declaration

Xinhua
  17:59 UTC+8, 2024-12-11       0
South Korea's police, Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the defense ministry will jointly investigate President Yoon's martial law declaration.
Xinhua
  17:59 UTC+8, 2024-12-11       0
S. Korea's police, CIO, military to jointly investigate Yoon's martial law declaration
Reuters

A protester holds light sticks, while attending a rally calling for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law, which was reversed hours later, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 11, 2024.

South Korea's police, Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the defense ministry will jointly investigate President Yoon Suk-yeol's martial law declaration, multiple media outlets said Wednesday.

The National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation, the CIO and the defense ministry's investigation headquarters launched a joint investigation team to probe Yoon's declaration of an emergency martial law on the night of December 3 that was repealed by the National Assembly hours later.

The joint investigation team was quoted as saying that the three agencies will cooperate by utilizing each strength, such as the NOI's investigation experience and capability, the CIO's legal expertise and right to seek arrest warrant, and the defense ministry's military expertise.

Prosecutors have run a separate investigation team to look into Yoon's treason and other charges.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     