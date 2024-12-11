S. Korea's police, CIO, military to jointly investigate Yoon's martial law declaration

South Korea's police, Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the defense ministry will jointly investigate President Yoon Suk-yeol's martial law declaration, multiple media outlets said Wednesday.

The National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation, the CIO and the defense ministry's investigation headquarters launched a joint investigation team to probe Yoon's declaration of an emergency martial law on the night of December 3 that was repealed by the National Assembly hours later.

The joint investigation team was quoted as saying that the three agencies will cooperate by utilizing each strength, such as the NOI's investigation experience and capability, the CIO's legal expertise and right to seek arrest warrant, and the defense ministry's military expertise.

Prosecutors have run a separate investigation team to look into Yoon's treason and other charges.