South Korea's ruling party leader calls for supporting President Yoon's impeachment as party stance

South Korea's ruling party leader Thursday called for supporting impeachment against President Yoon Suk-yeol as its party stance.

The remarks by Han Dong-hoon, chief of Yoon's own People Power Party, came after the president delivered a televised address to the nation in which he justified his hugely controversial martial law decision.

Earlier in the day, Han already called on his party's lawmakers to vote on Yoon's impeachment based on their own "conviction".

"We must stop further confusion. There is only one effective method now," Han said at a press conference. "In the next (impeachment motion) vote, our party's lawmakers should enter the assembly hall and take part in the vote based on their own conviction and conscience."

The People Power Party had initially refused to back impeachment, hoping Yoon would resign from office instead. But its leadership said attempts to persuade Yoon had made no progress.