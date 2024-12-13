﻿
News / World

27 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in C. Gaza

  09:15 UTC+8, 2024-12-13       0
At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli attacks at residential houses in the refugee camp of al-Nuseirat in central Gaza Strip.
At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli attacks at residential houses in the refugee camp of al-Nuseirat in central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said Thursday.

Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua that the Israeli bombing targeted a residential block that contains the government post office building, which was sheltering displaced people.

Rescue operations are still ongoing amid a lack of equipment and heavy overflight by Israeli warplanes, Basal said, adding that the death toll could rise as many of the injured are seriously wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the attacks.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,835, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
