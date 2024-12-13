China supports Syria in finding plan to rebuild country through inclusive dialogue: FM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday China supports the early realization of peace in Syria, and supports the country in finding a rebuilding plan that meets the wishes of the people through inclusive dialogue.
