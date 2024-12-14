S. Korea's parliament passes impeachment motion against President Yoon

South Korea's parliament on Saturday passed the second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol over his martial law declaration, after the first one was scrapped a week earlier, TV footage showed.

Of 300 lawmakers of the unicameral National Assembly attending the historical plenary session, 204 voted in favor and 85 against, with three abstentions and eight voided.

The first impeachment motion was confirmed invalid last Saturday after most of the 108 ruling People Power Party left the parliamentary hall and refused to cast ballots.

With the parliamentary approval, the constitutional court will deliberate the impeachment for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's constitutional power will be suspended and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be an acting president.

If the impeachment is upheld by the court, a snap presidential election would be held within 60 days.