Georgian Dream party candidate Kavelashvili elected Georgian president

The ruling Georgian Dream party's candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, has been elected Georgian president, the Central Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Kavelashvili received 224 votes from 300 members of an electoral college, according to the commission. To be elected, a candidate has to win at least 200 votes.

The presidential election was held in Georgia on Saturday. This is the first time in Georgia's history that the president is elected not by direct vote.