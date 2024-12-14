Impeached S. Korean President Yoon vows to never give up after impeachment vote

Yoon Suk-yeol said Saturday in a televised address that he will do his best for South Korea until the last minute after the National Assembly voted earlier to impeach him over his martial law decree, vowing, "I will not give up."

The parliament has delivered its impeachment resolution to the country's Constitutional Court and to the president's office, local media reported, suspending Yoon's duties immediately.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will become the acting president until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him from office.