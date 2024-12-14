At least 200,000 people expected at anti-Yoon rally in Seoul: police
At least 200,000 people are expected to rally in South Korea's capital Saturday in support of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, a Seoul police official told AFP.
Thousands have already gathered in front of the country's parliament, which will vote on whether to remove Yoon from office around 4:00 pm (0700 GMT).
