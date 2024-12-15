﻿
News / World

S. Korean acting president speaks with Biden by phone

Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's acting president, talked to US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's acting president, talked to US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday, vowing to maintain and develop the alliance between the two countries, Yonhap news agency reported, citing Han's office.

The South Korean government "will carry out our diplomatic and security policies without disruption and work to ensure that the South Korea-US alliance continues to be maintained and developed without wavering," Han was quoted by Yonhap as saying during the phone conversation.

He explained to the US president that all state affairs of South Korea will be run strictly in accordance with the constitution and laws.

Biden said the US side will continue to work together with the South Korean side for the development and strengthening of the US-South Korea alliance and US-Japan-South Korea cooperation, according to Yonhap.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly said in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba on Saturday that the US government is ready to work with Han's government.

Han assumed office as acting president after President Yoon Suk-yeol was suspended from his duties following his impeachment on Saturday.

The acting president said in a national address Saturday night that he would do his best to stabilize state affairs in accordance with the constitution and laws.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     