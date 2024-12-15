S. Korean main opposition party leader says not to seek for now impeachment against acting president

Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition party, said on Sunday in a press conference that his party will not consider for now an impeachment against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's acting president.

Lee stressed to Han the importance of managing state affairs in a neutral stance during their phone call on Saturday, the chief of the Democratic Party of Korea told reporters.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has been suspended from his presidential duties since the National Assembly voted on Saturday to impeach him over his botched martial law imposition.