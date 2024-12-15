﻿
News / World

S. Korean main opposition party leader says not to seek for now impeachment against acting president

Xinhua
  12:43 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0
The leader of South Korea's main opposition party said on Sunday in a press conference that his party will not consider for now an impeachment against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Xinhua
  12:43 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0
S. Korean main opposition party leader says not to seek for now impeachment against acting president
Reuters

Acting South Korean President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers an address to the nation at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, on December 14, 2024.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition party, said on Sunday in a press conference that his party will not consider for now an impeachment against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's acting president.

Lee stressed to Han the importance of managing state affairs in a neutral stance during their phone call on Saturday, the chief of the Democratic Party of Korea told reporters.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has been suspended from his presidential duties since the National Assembly voted on Saturday to impeach him over his botched martial law imposition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     