S. Korea's constitutional court to prioritize Yoon's impeachment case

South Korea's constitutional court said Monday that it will prioritize the case on whether to uphold or reject an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Protesters take part in a rally calling for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law, which was reversed hours later, in Seoul, South Korea, December 13, 2024.

South Korea's constitutional court said Monday that it will prioritize the case on whether to uphold or reject an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol that was passed by the National Assembly last Saturday.

The court's spokesperson said at a televised press conference that among others, Yoon's impeachment case will be prioritized, announcing a decision to hold the first preliminary hearing on the impeachment on December 27 after having its first meeting of justices earlier in the day.

During the preliminary hearing set to be made public, both the parliamentary plaintiff and Yoon's defense counsel will be called to review issues and evidence while deciding on hearing dates for deliberation.

The court planned to secure investigation records from the prosecution and police early during the preliminary hearing, forming a task force with about 10 constitutional researchers to speed up the review of facts and legal issues.

The second motion to impeach Yoon was passed by the National Assembly last Saturday and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power will be suspended.

Yoon was named by investigative agencies as a suspect on rebellion charge following his martial law imposition on the night of December 3 that was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

At least two-thirds of the nine-member constitutional court should rule in favor of the impeachment to remove Yoon from office.

Currently vacant are three justices, for whom the majority opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party recommended two and one justices respectively.

If the court upholds the impeachment, a snap presidential election will be held within 60 days, but otherwise, Yoon will immediately be reinstated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
