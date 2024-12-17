﻿
News / World

S. Korea's constitutional court asks Yoon to submit written answers for impeachment trial

Xinhua
  09:48 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
South Korea's constitutional court had asked President Yoon Suk-yeol to submit written answers for his impeachment trial by next week, multiple media outlets said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  09:48 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
S. Korea's constitutional court asks Yoon to submit written answers for impeachment trial
Reuters

A general view shows the constitutional court in Seoul, South Korea, on December 16, 2024.

South Korea's constitutional court had asked President Yoon Suk-yeol to submit written answers for his impeachment trial by next week, multiple media outlets said Tuesday.

Kim Hyung-du, one of the six court justices, told local reporters that a notification was delivered Monday morning to inform Yoon of the court receiving the National Assembly's impeachment resolution against him.

Kim noted that the notification included a phrase calling for Yoon to send written answers by December 23.

Based on Yoon's written answers and the parliament's impeachment resolution, the constitutional court will earnestly review both claims from the National Assembly and the impeached president.

The constitutional court will hold the first preliminary hearing on the impeachment on December 27, vowing to prioritize the case on whether to uphold or reject Yoon's impeachment that was passed through the National Assembly over the weekend.

At least two-thirds of the nine-member constitutional court should rule in favor of the impeachment to remove Yoon from office.

Currently vacant are three justices, for whom the majority opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party recommended two and one justices respectively.

If the court upholds the impeachment, a snap presidential election will be held within 60 days, but otherwise, Yoon will immediately be reinstated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     