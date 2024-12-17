S. Korea's constitutional court asks Yoon to submit written answers for impeachment trial

South Korea's constitutional court had asked President Yoon Suk-yeol to submit written answers for his impeachment trial by next week, multiple media outlets said Tuesday.

Kim Hyung-du, one of the six court justices, told local reporters that a notification was delivered Monday morning to inform Yoon of the court receiving the National Assembly's impeachment resolution against him.

Kim noted that the notification included a phrase calling for Yoon to send written answers by December 23.

Based on Yoon's written answers and the parliament's impeachment resolution, the constitutional court will earnestly review both claims from the National Assembly and the impeached president.

The constitutional court will hold the first preliminary hearing on the impeachment on December 27, vowing to prioritize the case on whether to uphold or reject Yoon's impeachment that was passed through the National Assembly over the weekend.

At least two-thirds of the nine-member constitutional court should rule in favor of the impeachment to remove Yoon from office.

Currently vacant are three justices, for whom the majority opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party recommended two and one justices respectively.

If the court upholds the impeachment, a snap presidential election will be held within 60 days, but otherwise, Yoon will immediately be reinstated.