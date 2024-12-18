﻿
Man accused of killing UnitedHealth executive indicted for murder

Mangione was charged with murder in the first and second degrees as well as counts related to criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. speaks during a press conference as it was announced that Luigi Mangione was indicted for murder in the shooting death of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, in New York City, US, on December 17, 2024.

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting dead UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street this month, was indicted for murder on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

"This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Ivy League-educated Mangione was charged with murder on December 9 for the killing of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel before a company conference, following a five-day manhunt.

Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that affected his daily life, according to friends and social media posts, though it is unclear whether his personal health played a role in the shooting.

Mangione was charged with murder in the first and second degrees as well as counts related to criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

