Suspects over murder of General Kirillov detained: Russian investigators
15:24 UTC+8, 2024-12-18 0
Russia has detained the suspects of murdering Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the army's chemical weapons division, the Federal Security Service said on Wednesday.
Reuters
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
