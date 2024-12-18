﻿
Japanese space startup's second satellite launch attempt ends in failure

Xinhua
  11:52 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0
Japanese startup Space One said its second attempt to launch a rocket carrying satellites into orbit had been aborted minutes after liftoff in western Japan on Wednesday.
Reuters

Japan's Space One's small, solid-fueled Kairos rocket lifts off at Space One's launching pad on the tip of Kii peninsula in Kushimoto town, Wakayama prefecture, Japan, on December 18, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

Japanese startup Space One said its second attempt to launch a rocket carrying satellites into orbit had been aborted minutes after liftoff in western Japan on Wednesday.

The 18-meter, 23-ton solid-fuel Kairos No. 2 rocket, carrying five small satellites, lifted off at around 11am local time from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the country's first private-sector launch pad.

However, the rocket ended the flight "after judging that the achievement of its mission would be difficult," Space One said in a statement.

The Tokyo-based company is investigating the cause.

Wednesday's failure came nine months after a failed debut flight in March, when the rocket exploded shortly after liftoff following the transmission of a self-destruct order.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
