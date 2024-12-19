﻿
News / World

Trump opposes bipartisan funding bill as gov't shutdown deadline looms

Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-19       0
US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday opposed a bipartisan funding bill, as lawmakers are struggling to pass the stopgap bill to avert a looming government shutdown.
Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-19       0
Trump opposes bipartisan funding bill as gov't shutdown deadline looms
Reuters

The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, US, on December 16, 2024.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday opposed a bipartisan funding bill, as lawmakers are struggling to pass the stopgap bill to avert a looming government shutdown.

Trump told Fox News he was "totally against" a proposed government funding bill, putting the stopgap measure, which would keep the government open until mid-March, in danger.

Congress has until Friday night to prevent a funding gap, as lawmakers passed a continuing resolution in September to extend government funding through December 20.

The new package, unveiled on Tuesday, mainly allows the government to maintain its current spending levels for the next three months, providing lawmakers with additional time to negotiate new spending bills.

It also includes US$100 billion in disaster relief for recovery from major hurricanes and the collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge, a one-year extension of the farm bill with an extra US$10 billion in aid for farmers.

With some hardliners opposing the stopgap measure and a slim House majority, Republicans will once again need Democrats' support to approve government funding.

"We should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn't give the Democrats everything they want," Vice President-elect and Senator JD Vance said in a joint statement with Trump.

"The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill without Democrat giveaways combined with an increase in the debt ceiling," said the statement, pressuring the Democrats to cooperate on a debt ceiling increase now.

The latest statement drew criticism from Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. "House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government. And hurt the working class Americans they claim to support. You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow," he said on social media platform X.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Fox News
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     