Trump requires EU to buy US oil and gas or face tariffs

  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-12-20
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-12-20

US President-elect Donald Trump has warned the European Union that it must commit to buying large amounts of US oil and gas or face tariffs.

"I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Friday.

Trump, who is to take office in January, has made sweeping threats of slapping tariffs on US trading partners, including the EU.

His latest threat came after the EU already made overtures offering to buy more US liquefied natural gas.

According to Eurostat figures, the EU exported 502 billion euros (US$542 billion) worth of goods to the United States in 2023.

During Trump's first term, his "America First" doctrine placed considerable strain on U.S.-EU relations, sparking disputes over trade tariffs, NATO funding, and US withdrawals from landmark agreements like the Paris Climate Accord.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
