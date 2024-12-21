News / World

Chinese national killed in New Zealand traffic accident

Xinhua
  14:13 UTC+8, 2024-12-21       0
A Chinese national has been killed in a serious traffic accident in New Zealand's South Island, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch on Friday.
Xinhua
  14:13 UTC+8, 2024-12-21       0

A Chinese national has been killed in a serious traffic accident in New Zealand's South Island, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch on Friday.

Two people died following the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, Greta Valley, Canterbury on Thursday. The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, according to the police.

One of the victims was Chinese national, the Chinese Consulate General said in a statement.

The Chinese Consulate General has launched the emergency response mechanism, and is working with all parties to carry out the relevant emergency aftermath work, it said.

The Consulate General reminds Chinese citizens traveling in the New Zealand peak season of tourism to raise their awareness of safety, abide by traffic rules and avoid traffic accidents.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     