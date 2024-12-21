China's rolling stock manufacturer secures Dubai Metro Blue Line contract

China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation has secured a contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has said.

A key component of Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, the project has garnered significant global attention since its prequalification phase at the end of 2023.

Following the commencement of bidding in early 2024 and its conclusion in October, CRRC's consortium emerged as the winner among several prominent domestic and international competitors.

Valued at approximately 5.6 billion U.S. dollars, the contract encompasses a broad range of responsibilities, including line design, construction, commissioning, system maintenance, and the supply of rolling stock.

A CRRC representative told Xinhua that securing the project marks another milestone for the company in the high-end Gulf market.

"This success underscores our commitment to advancing the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative," the representative said.

The Blue Line is expected to begin operations in 2029.